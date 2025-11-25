Utah vs Kansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

College football's Friday slate includes the Utah Utes facing the Kansas Jayhawks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Utah vs Kansas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Utah: (-481) | Kansas: (+370)

Utah: (-481) | Kansas: (+370) Spread: Utah: -12.5 (-104) | Kansas: +12.5 (-118)

Utah: -12.5 (-104) | Kansas: +12.5 (-118) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Utah vs Kansas Betting Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 8-3-0 this year.

Utah's ATS record as 12.5-point or bigger favorites is 4-1.

Out of 11 Utah games so far this season, eight have gone over the total.

Kansas' record against the spread in 2025 is 4-7-0.

Kansas is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs this season.

Of 11 Kansas games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Utah vs Kansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utes win (82.8%)

Utah vs Kansas Point Spread

Kansas is an underdog by 12.5 points against Utah. Kansas is -118 to cover the spread, and Utah is -104.

Utah vs Kansas Over/Under

The Utah-Kansas matchup on Nov. 28 has been given an over/under of 59.5 points. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Utah vs Kansas Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Utah-Kansas, Utah is the favorite at -481, and Kansas is +370.

Utah vs. Kansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah 42.0 6 18.5 16 51.3 11 Kansas 28.7 58 26.4 81 54.7 11

Utah vs. Kansas Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Stadium: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

