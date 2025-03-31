Utah vs Butler Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

The Utah Utes (16-16) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Butler Bulldogs (14-19) on March 31, 2025 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Utah vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Utah vs. Butler Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah win (54.7%)

Before you decide to wager on Utah-Butler contest (in which Utah is a 1.5-point favorite and the total is set at 156.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Monday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Utah vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah has covered 16 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

Butler has compiled a 16-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah (10-6) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (62.5%) than Butler (9-10) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (47.4%).

Against the spread, the Utes have played better at home, covering 12 times in 19 home games, and three times in 10 road games.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have had better results on the road (6-5-0) than at home (7-10-0).

Utah vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah has been victorious in 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Utes have come away with a win 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

Butler has won three of the 19 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (15.8%).

The Bulldogs are 2-16 (winning just 11.1% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 56.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Utah vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

Utah outscores opponents by 3.1 points per game (scoring 75.3 per game to rank 134th in college basketball while giving up 72.2 per outing to rank 191st in college basketball) and has a +99 scoring differential overall.

Utah's leading scorer, Gabe Madsen, ranks 254th in college basketball scoring 15.1 points per game.

Butler has a +1 scoring differential, putting up 73.8 points per game (178th in college basketball) and allowing 73.8 (234th in college basketball).

Jahmyl Telfort's team-leading 16.0 points per game rank him 189th in college basketball.

The Utes prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. They are grabbing 35.8 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.8 per contest.

Keanu Dawes averages 6.3 rebounds per game (ranking 260th in college basketball) to lead the Utes.

The Bulldogs record 32.0 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball), compared to the 32.2 of their opponents.

Andre Screen averages 5.9 rebounds per game (339th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Utah averages 95.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (194th in college basketball), and gives up 91.2 points per 100 possessions (117th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs rank 121st in college basketball averaging 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 296th, allowing 97.6 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!