Cal Baptist vs Utah Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Cal Baptist Lancers (23-8, 13-5 WAC) will take the court in the WAC tournament against the No. 3 seed Utah Tech Trailblazers (19-14, 11-7 WAC), Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Paradise, Nevada

Arena: Orleans Arena

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist win (61.3%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Friday's Cal Baptist-Utah Tech spread (Cal Baptist -5.5) or total (137.5 points).

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cal Baptist is 17-13-0 ATS this season.

Utah Tech has compiled a 19-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Cal Baptist (8-8) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (50%) than Utah Tech (7-6) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (53.8%).

The Lancers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 15 games when playing at home, and they've covered nine times in 14 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Trailblazers have performed better at home (9-2-0) than away (9-7-0).

Cal Baptist's record against the spread in conference action is 10-7-0.

Utah Tech's WAC record against the spread is 13-6-0.

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cal Baptist has been victorious in 19, or 90.5%, of the 21 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Lancers have been a -240 moneyline favorite on 16 occasions this season and won every game.

Utah Tech has gone 8-10 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +195 or longer, the Trailblazers have a 3-8 record (winning only 27.3% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cal Baptist has a 70.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Cal Baptist has a +164 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. It is putting up 72.9 points per game to rank 259th in college basketball and is giving up 67.6 per outing to rank 36th in college basketball.

Dominique Daniels Jr.'s team-leading 22.5 points per game ranks eighth in the country.

Utah Tech has a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. It is putting up 77 points per game, 151st in college basketball, and is giving up 74.6 per contest to rank 203rd in college basketball.

Ethan Potter's team-leading 16.7 points per game rank him 176th in the nation.

The Lancers are 26th in college basketball at 36 rebounds per game. That's 6.5 more than the 29.5 their opponents average.

Thomas Ndong leads the Lancers with 6.5 rebounds per game (218th in college basketball action).

The Trailblazers lose the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They collect 31.9 rebounds per game, 189th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 33.1.

Potter tops the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball).

Cal Baptist scores 93.7 points per 100 possessions (268th in college basketball), while giving up 86.9 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

The Trailblazers rank 197th in college basketball averaging 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 146th, allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions.

