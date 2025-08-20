2025 Utah Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When looking at the Utah Utes' upcoming 2025 schedule, a tilt against BYU on Oct. 18 stands out as potentially the most challenging of the season. As for the remainder of the Utes' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Utah 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ UCLA Aug. 30 - Utes (-6.5) 51.5 2 Cal Poly Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Wyoming Sept. 13 - - - 4 Texas Tech Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ West Virginia Sept. 27 - - - 7 Arizona State Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ BYU Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Utah 2025 Schedule Insights

Utah is playing the 44th-ranked schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total last year).

According to their opponents' projected win total this year, the Utes will be playing the 26th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Utah is playing the 10th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last year).

The Utes will play seven teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

Utah has a schedule that features seven games in 2025 against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (three of those teams won nine or more games and two of them had less than four wins).

Utah Betting Insights (2024)

Utah covered four times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Utes games.

Utah won three of the seven games it was favored on the moneyline last season (42.9%).

