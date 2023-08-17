2023 Utah Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

With a record of 4-1 in 2023, the Utah Utes are the No. 16 team in the nation. Below, you can check out their full schedule and results.

Utah 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Florida August 31 W 24-11 Utes (-4.5) 44.5 2 @ Baylor September 9 W 20-13 Utes (-7.5) 45.5 3 Weber State September 16 W 31-7 Utes (-27.5) 44.5 4 UCLA September 23 W 14-7 Utes (-3.5) 50.5 5 @ Oregon State September 29 L 21-7 Beavers (-3.5) 43.5 7 Cal October 14 - Utes (-10.5) 44.5 8 @ USC October 21 - - - View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Utah Last Game

The Utes go into their next matchup after losing 21-7 to the Oregon State Beavers in their last outing on September 29. Nate Johnson had 101 yards on 8-of-23 passing (34.8%) for the Utes in that matchup against the Beavers, with one touchdown and no interceptions. On the ground, Jaylon Glover ran for 58 yards on 16 carries (3.6 yards per carry), adding one reception for 12 yards. Thomas Yassmin accumulated three catches for 59 yards (19.7 per catch) and one touchdown against the Beavers.

Utah Betting Insights

Utah has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

The Utes have won all four of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.

Check out even more stats and analysis about Utah on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Utah Utes on FanDuel today!