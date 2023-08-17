FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Utah Football Odds and Schedule

2023 Utah Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

With a record of 4-1 in 2023, the Utah Utes are the No. 16 team in the nation. Below, you can check out their full schedule and results.

Utah 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1FloridaAugust 31W 24-11Utes (-4.5)44.5
2@ BaylorSeptember 9W 20-13Utes (-7.5)45.5
3Weber StateSeptember 16W 31-7Utes (-27.5)44.5
4UCLASeptember 23W 14-7Utes (-3.5)50.5
5@ Oregon StateSeptember 29L 21-7Beavers (-3.5)43.5
7CalOctober 14-Utes (-10.5)44.5
8@ USCOctober 21---
View Full Table

Utah Last Game

The Utes go into their next matchup after losing 21-7 to the Oregon State Beavers in their last outing on September 29. Nate Johnson had 101 yards on 8-of-23 passing (34.8%) for the Utes in that matchup against the Beavers, with one touchdown and no interceptions. On the ground, Jaylon Glover ran for 58 yards on 16 carries (3.6 yards per carry), adding one reception for 12 yards. Thomas Yassmin accumulated three catches for 59 yards (19.7 per catch) and one touchdown against the Beavers.

Utah Betting Insights

  • Utah has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.
  • The Utes have won all four of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.

