Utah State vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Utah State Aggies playing the UTEP Miners.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah State vs UTEP Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Utah State: (-220) | UTEP: (+180)

Utah State: (-220) | UTEP: (+180) Spread: Utah State: -5.5 (-122) | UTEP: +5.5 (100)

Utah State: -5.5 (-122) | UTEP: +5.5 (100) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Utah State vs UTEP Betting Trends

Against the spread, Utah State went 5-6-0 last year.

As a 5.5-point or greater favorite, Utah State had one win ATS (1-1) last season.

Out of 11 Utah State games last season, nine went over the total.

UTEP had five wins in 12 games against the spread last season.

UTEP's ATS record as an underdog of 5.5 points or greater was 3-5 last season.

Last season, six of UTEP's 12 games hit the over.

Utah State vs UTEP Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (74.6%)

Utah State vs UTEP Point Spread

UTEP is listed as an underdog by 5.5 points (+100 odds), and Utah State, the favorite, is -122 to cover.

Utah State vs UTEP Over/Under

A total of 60.5 points has been set for the Utah State-UTEP game on Aug. 30, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Utah State vs UTEP Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Utah State vs. UTEP reveal Utah State as the favorite (-220) and UTEP as the underdog (+180).

Utah State vs. UTEP Points Insights

The average implied total for the Aggies last season was 37.2 points, 4.2 more points than their implied total of 33 points in Saturday's game.

The Miners' average implied point total last season (32.4 points) is 4.4 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (28 points).

Utah State vs. UTEP Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Utah State vs. UTEP analysis on FanDuel Research.