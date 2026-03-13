Utah State vs Nevada College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Utah State Aggies (26-6, 15-5 MWC) will play in the MWC tournament against the No. 5 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (22-11, 12-8 MWC), Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Utah State vs. Nevada Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Utah State vs. Nevada Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah State win (70.1%)

Utah State is a 6.5-point favorite against Nevada on Friday and the total is set at 145.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Utah State vs. Nevada: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah State has put together a 12-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

Nevada has put together an 18-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah State covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's less often than Nevada covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (60%).

The Aggies have done a better job covering the spread in home games (5-9-0) than they have in road games (4-8-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Wolf Pack have a better winning percentage at home (.588, 10-7-0 record) than away (.417, 5-7-0).

Utah State is 7-14-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Nevada has covered the spread 13 times in 22 MWC games.

Utah State vs. Nevada: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah State has been victorious in 24, or 85.7%, of the 28 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Aggies have come away with a win 22 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 or better on the moneyline.

Nevada has won 41.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-7).

The Wolf Pack have played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer without a win.

Utah State has an implied victory probability of 71.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Utah State vs. Nevada Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Utah State was the 40th-ranked squad in the country (79.9 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 110th (70.0 points conceded per game).

Utah State collected 31.3 rebounds per game and conceded 28.3 boards last year, ranking 214th and 31st, respectively, in the nation.

With 17.1 assists per game, Utah State was 13th-best in the nation last season.

Utah State committed 10.4 turnovers per game last season and forced 12.7 per game, ranking 108th and 62nd, respectively, in college basketball.

Nevada ranked 221st in the nation last year with 72.3 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 58th with 68.1 points allowed per game.

Nevada averaged 29.5 boards per game (318th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 28.2 rebounds per contest (28th-ranked).

Nevada delivered 15.0 dimes per game, which ranked them 77th in the country.

Last season Nevada averaged 9.8 turnovers per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (166th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!