UC Irvine vs CSU Northridge College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big West Tournament

The No. 1 seed UC Irvine Anteaters (22-10, 15-5 Big West) and the No. 4 seed CSU Northridge Matadors (20-13, 12-8 Big West) meet in the Big West tournament Friday at Lee's Family Forum, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Northridge Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Arena: Lee's Family Forum

UC Irvine vs. CSU Northridge Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UC Irvine win (66.1%)

Before you wager on Friday's UC Irvine-CSU Northridge spread (UC Irvine -4.5) or over/under (149.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Northridge: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UC Irvine has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

CSU Northridge has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, CSU Northridge is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 8-7 ATS record UC Irvine racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Anteaters have done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-5-0) than they have at home (6-7-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Matadors have a better winning percentage at home (.692, 9-3-0 record) than on the road (.333, 5-10-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, UC Irvine is 12-7-0 this season.

CSU Northridge has covered the spread nine times in 21 Big West games.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Northridge: Moneyline Betting Stats

UC Irvine has been the moneyline favorite in 24 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (70.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Anteaters have won 12 of 15 games when listed as at least -210 or better on the moneyline.

CSU Northridge has an 8-9 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

The Matadors have a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UC Irvine has a 67.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Northridge Head-to-Head Comparison

UC Irvine averages 77.3 points per game (144th in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per contest (41st in college basketball). It has a +297 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Jurian Dixon's team-leading 15.9 points per game ranks 225th in the nation.

CSU Northridge has a +69 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. It is putting up 81.5 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and is allowing 79.4 per contest to rank 317th in college basketball.

Larry Hughes Jr.'s team-leading 18.2 points per game rank him 86th in the country.

The Anteaters record 37.3 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball) while conceding 32.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

Kyle Evans leads the Anteaters with 8.5 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball action).

The Matadors rank 11th in college basketball at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 more than the 31.7 their opponents average.

Josh O'Garro tops the team with 9.3 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball).

UC Irvine scores 93.9 points per 100 possessions (258th in college basketball), while giving up 82.6 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Matadors rank 232nd in college basketball with 95.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 115th defensively with 92.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

