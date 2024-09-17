2024 Utah State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

So far this season, the Utah State Aggies have posted a record of 1-2. Below, you can check out their full 2024 schedule and results.

Utah State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Robert Morris Aug. 31 W 36-14 - - 2 @ USC Sept. 7 L 48-0 Trojans (-28.5) 63.5 3 Utah Sept. 14 L 38-21 Utes (-19.5) 43.5 4 @ Temple Sept. 21 - Aggies (-6.5) 51.5 6 @ Boise State Oct. 5 - - - 7 UNLV Oct. 11 - - - 8 New Mexico Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Utah State Last Game

The Aggies, in their most recent game, fell to the Utah Utes 38-21. Against the Utes, Bryson Barnes led the Aggies with 223 yards on 16-of-31 passing (51.6%) for two TDs and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 36 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Rahsul Faison rushed for 115 yards on 19 carries (6.1 yards per carry). Otto Tia reeled in five balls for 78 yards (averaging 15.6 per catch) against the Utes.

Utah State Betting Insights

Utah State has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

The Aggies are the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.

