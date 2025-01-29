Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Utah Hockey Club taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Game Info

Utah Hockey Club (21-21-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (20-24-8)

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: TNT

Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Utah Hockey Club (-150) Penguins (+125) 5.5 Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (62.6%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Puck Line

The Utah Hockey Club are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -215.

Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Utah Hockey Club-Penguins matchup on January 29, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +125 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -150 favorite at home.

