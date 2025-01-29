FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Utah Hockey Club taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Game Info

  • Utah Hockey Club (21-21-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (20-24-8)
  • Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: TNT

Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Utah Hockey Club (-150)Penguins (+125)5.5Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (62.6%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Utah Hockey Club are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -215.

Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Utah Hockey Club-Penguins matchup on January 29, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Utah Hockey Club vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is a +125 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -150 favorite at home.

