USC vs TCU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Alamo Bowl 2025

The Tuesday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

USC vs TCU Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: USC: (-220) | TCU: (+180)

USC: (-220) | TCU: (+180) Spread: USC: -6.5 (-110) | TCU: +6.5 (-110)

USC: -6.5 (-110) | TCU: +6.5 (-110) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

USC vs TCU Betting Trends

USC is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

USC owns an ATS record of 3-5 as 6.5-point or greater favorites.

Out of 12 USC games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

TCU has six wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.

TCU has seen six of its 12 games go over the point total.

USC vs TCU Point Spread

TCU is the underdog by 6.5 points against USC. TCU is -110 to cover the spread, and USC is -110.

USC vs TCU Over/Under

An over/under of 59.5 has been set for USC-TCU on Dec. 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

USC vs TCU Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for USC-TCU, USC is the favorite at -220, and TCU is +180.

USC vs. TCU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games USC 36.5 16 22.4 46 57.9 12 TCU 30.8 44 25.2 71 57.3 12

USC vs. TCU Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Stadium: Alamodome

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth USC vs. TCU analysis on FanDuel Research.