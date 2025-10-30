FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

USC vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The USC Trojans will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in college football action on Saturday.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

USC vs Nebraska Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: USC: (-215) | Nebraska: (+180)
  • Spread: USC: -6.5 (-106) | Nebraska: +6.5 (-114)
  • Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

USC vs Nebraska Betting Trends

  • USC has covered the spread four times in seven games.
  • USC has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 6.5-point or bigger favorite this season.
  • This season, four of USC's seven games have go over the point total.
  • Nebraska has won twice against the spread this year.
  • There have been six Nebraska games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

USC vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Trojans win (66%)

USC vs Nebraska Point Spread

Nebraska is a 6.5-point underdog against USC. Nebraska is -114 to cover the spread, and USC is -106.

USC vs Nebraska Over/Under

An over/under of 58.5 has been set for USC-Nebraska on Nov. 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

USC vs Nebraska Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nebraska-USC, Nebraska is the underdog at +180, and USC is -215.

USC vs. Nebraska Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
USC42.41323.14459.57
Nebraska35.02319.63849.08

USC vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC
  • Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Check out even more in-depth USC vs. Nebraska analysis on FanDuel Research.

