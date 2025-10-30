USC vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The USC Trojans will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in college football action on Saturday.
USC vs Nebraska Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: USC: (-215) | Nebraska: (+180)
- Spread: USC: -6.5 (-106) | Nebraska: +6.5 (-114)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
USC vs Nebraska Betting Trends
- USC has covered the spread four times in seven games.
- USC has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 6.5-point or bigger favorite this season.
- This season, four of USC's seven games have go over the point total.
- Nebraska has won twice against the spread this year.
- There have been six Nebraska games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.
USC vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Trojans win (66%)
USC vs Nebraska Point Spread
Nebraska is a 6.5-point underdog against USC. Nebraska is -114 to cover the spread, and USC is -106.
USC vs Nebraska Over/Under
An over/under of 58.5 has been set for USC-Nebraska on Nov. 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
USC vs Nebraska Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Nebraska-USC, Nebraska is the underdog at +180, and USC is -215.
USC vs. Nebraska Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|USC
|42.4
|13
|23.1
|44
|59.5
|7
|Nebraska
|35.0
|23
|19.6
|38
|49.0
|8
USC vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
