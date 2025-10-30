USC vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The USC Trojans will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in college football action on Saturday.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup

USC vs Nebraska Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available

Moneyline: USC: (-215) | Nebraska: (+180)

USC: (-215) | Nebraska: (+180) Spread: USC: -6.5 (-106) | Nebraska: +6.5 (-114)

USC: -6.5 (-106) | Nebraska: +6.5 (-114) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

USC vs Nebraska Betting Trends

USC has covered the spread four times in seven games.

USC has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 6.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

This season, four of USC's seven games have go over the point total.

Nebraska has won twice against the spread this year.

There have been six Nebraska games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

USC vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trojans win (66%)

Prediction: Trojans win (66%)

USC vs Nebraska Point Spread

Nebraska is a 6.5-point underdog against USC. Nebraska is -114 to cover the spread, and USC is -106.

USC vs Nebraska Over/Under

An over/under of 58.5 has been set for USC-Nebraska on Nov. 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

USC vs Nebraska Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nebraska-USC, Nebraska is the underdog at +180, and USC is -215.

USC vs. Nebraska Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games USC 42.4 13 23.1 44 59.5 7 Nebraska 35.0 23 19.6 38 49.0 8

USC vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

