USC vs Missouri State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

On Saturday in college football, the USC Trojans are up against the Missouri State Bears.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

USC vs Missouri State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: USC: (-33333) | Missouri State: (+4000)

USC: (-33333) | Missouri State: (+4000) Spread: USC: -36.5 (-110) | Missouri State: +36.5 (-110)

USC: -36.5 (-110) | Missouri State: +36.5 (-110) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

USC vs Missouri State Betting Trends

USC had eight wins in 13 games against the spread last season.

In 13 USC games last season, six went over the total.

Missouri State's record against the spread last season was 5-6-0.

Missouri State had seven of its 11 games go over the point total last year.

USC vs Missouri State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trojans win (97.7%)

USC vs Missouri State Point Spread

Missouri State is a 36.5-point underdog against USC. Missouri State is -110 to cover the spread, and USC is -110.

USC vs Missouri State Over/Under

A combined point total of 59.5 has been set for USC-Missouri State on Aug. 30, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

USC vs Missouri State Moneyline

USC is a -33333 favorite on the moneyline, while Missouri State is a +4000 underdog.

USC vs. Missouri State Points Insights

The Trojans' average implied point total last season was 16.8 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (31.2 implied points on average compared to 48 implied points in this game).

The average implied point total last season for the Bears (34.2) is 22.2 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (12).

USC vs. Missouri State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth USC vs. Missouri State analysis on FanDuel Research.