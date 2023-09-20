Up & Adams: Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay shares three under-reacted storylines from Week Two in the NFL.

Then, Super Bowl Champion tight end Rob Gronkowski returns to weigh in on whether he believes New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll took over play calling in the second half of the team’s Week Two victory, his prediction for Thursday’s matchup between the Giants and the San Francisco 49ers, and answers questions from the YouTube chat.

Next, Gronk reacts to fails from Week 2 in the NFL, who’s to blame for the Chicago Bears’ struggles, and his pick to win the matchup between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

After that, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox discusses learning about mental health from veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project and bringing that into an NFL locker room.

Finally, Gronk gives his top prediction for the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings game.

