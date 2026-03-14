Kennesaw State vs Louisiana Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament Championship

The No. 6 seed Kennesaw State Owls (20-13, 10-10 CUSA) will meet the No. 4 seed Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-13, 11-9 CUSA) in CUSA championship game with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. The game on Saturday at Von Braun Center begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kennesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

Kennesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kennesaw State win (63.3%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Kennesaw State-Louisiana Tech spread (Kennesaw State -2.5) or total (141.5 points).

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Kennesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kennesaw State has compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Louisiana Tech is 17-13-0 ATS this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Louisiana Tech is 8-8 against the spread compared to the 6-8 ATS record Kennesaw State racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Owls have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered six times in 13 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 12 opportunities in away games.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have been better at home (8-6-0) than away (7-7-0).

Kennesaw State has nine wins against the spread in 22 conference games this year.

Louisiana Tech has beaten the spread 14 times in 22 CUSA games.

Kennesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kennesaw State has come away with 11 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Owls have a mark of 10-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -134 or better on the moneyline.

Louisiana Tech has been the underdog on the moneyline 19 total times this season. Louisiana Tech has finished 8-11 in those games.

The Bulldogs are 5-10 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kennesaw State has a 57.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kennesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Kennesaw State was the 104th-ranked team in the country (76.5 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 213th (73.2 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Kennesaw State was 11th-best in the country in rebounds (36.5 per game) last season. It was 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1 per game).

Last season Kennesaw State was ranked 203rd in the country in assists with 13.3 per game.

Kennesaw State was 327th in college basketball in turnovers per game (13.0) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6) last season.

Last season Louisiana Tech averaged 73.9 points per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 68.4 points per contest (67th-ranked).

With 33.2 boards per game, Louisiana Tech ranked 105th in the nation. It ceded 28.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 47th in college basketball.

Louisiana Tech delivered 15.1 assists per game, which ranked them 74th in college basketball.

Louisiana Tech averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (246th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.1 turnovers per contest (297th-ranked).

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