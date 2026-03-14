Southern vs Prairie View A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament Championship
The SWAC champion will be crowned Saturday as the No. 3 seed Southern Jaguars (17-16, 11-7 SWAC) face off against the No. 8 Prairie View A&M Panthers (17-17, 9-9 SWAC) at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Southern win (55.2%)
Here's a look at some betting trends for Southern (-2.5) versus Prairie View A&M on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 151.5 points for this game.
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Southern vs. Prairie View A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Southern has covered 13 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.
- Prairie View A&M has put together a 20-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Southern (4-12) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25%) than Prairie View A&M (13-4) does as the underdog (76.5%).
- The Jaguars have done a better job covering the spread in away games (9-10-0) than they have at home (3-6-0).
- The Panthers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (5-4-0). Away, it is .688 (11-5-0).
- Southern has nine wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.
- Prairie View A&M has 14 wins against the spread in 21 SWAC games this year.
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Southern has come away with 12 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.
- The Jaguars have a mark of 9-7 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -140 or better on the moneyline.
- Prairie View A&M has won six of the 17 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (35.3%).
- The Panthers are 4-10 (winning just 28.6% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.
- Southern has an implied victory probability of 58.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Head-to-Head Comparison
- Last year, Southern was 143rd in college basketball on offense (74.8 points scored per game) and 61st defensively (68.3 points allowed).
- On the glass, Southern was 42nd in the country in rebounds (34.8 per game) last year. It was 90th in rebounds allowed (29.8 per game).
- Southern was 219th in the country in assists (13.0 per game) last season.
- Last season, Southern was 259th in the country in turnovers committed (12.0 per game) and ninth-best in turnovers forced (14.7).
- Prairie View A&M's defensive performance was worst in college basketball last year with 82.4 points allowed per contest, but offensively it was more effective, putting up 71.4 points per game (247th-ranked in college basketball).
- Prairie View A&M played poorly in terms of rebounding last year, ranking -3-worst in the country in boards per game (25.3) and worst in rebounds allowed per game (36.8).
- Last year Prairie View A&M ranked 279th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.2 per game.
- With 11.1 turnovers per game, Prairie View A&M ranked 176th in the nation. It forced 13.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 31st in college basketball.
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