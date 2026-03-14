Southern vs Prairie View A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament Championship

The SWAC champion will be crowned Saturday as the No. 3 seed Southern Jaguars (17-16, 11-7 SWAC) face off against the No. 8 Prairie View A&M Panthers (17-17, 9-9 SWAC) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Southern win (55.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Southern (-2.5) versus Prairie View A&M on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 151.5 points for this game.

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Southern vs. Prairie View A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Southern has covered 13 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

Prairie View A&M has put together a 20-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Southern (4-12) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25%) than Prairie View A&M (13-4) does as the underdog (76.5%).

The Jaguars have done a better job covering the spread in away games (9-10-0) than they have at home (3-6-0).

The Panthers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (5-4-0). Away, it is .688 (11-5-0).

Southern has nine wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

Prairie View A&M has 14 wins against the spread in 21 SWAC games this year.

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Southern has come away with 12 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Jaguars have a mark of 9-7 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -140 or better on the moneyline.

Prairie View A&M has won six of the 17 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (35.3%).

The Panthers are 4-10 (winning just 28.6% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

Southern has an implied victory probability of 58.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Southern was 143rd in college basketball on offense (74.8 points scored per game) and 61st defensively (68.3 points allowed).

On the glass, Southern was 42nd in the country in rebounds (34.8 per game) last year. It was 90th in rebounds allowed (29.8 per game).

Southern was 219th in the country in assists (13.0 per game) last season.

Last season, Southern was 259th in the country in turnovers committed (12.0 per game) and ninth-best in turnovers forced (14.7).

Prairie View A&M's defensive performance was worst in college basketball last year with 82.4 points allowed per contest, but offensively it was more effective, putting up 71.4 points per game (247th-ranked in college basketball).

Prairie View A&M played poorly in terms of rebounding last year, ranking -3-worst in the country in boards per game (25.3) and worst in rebounds allowed per game (36.8).

Last year Prairie View A&M ranked 279th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.2 per game.

With 11.1 turnovers per game, Prairie View A&M ranked 176th in the nation. It forced 13.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 31st in college basketball.

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