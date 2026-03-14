Howard vs North Carolina Central College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MEAC Tournament Championship

The No. 3 seed North Carolina Central Eagles (14-17, 8-6 MEAC) are in the MEAC championship game against the No. 1 Howard Bison (22-10, 11-3 MEAC). The title game is on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Howard vs. North Carolina Central Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Arena: Norfolk Scope Arena

Howard vs. North Carolina Central Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Howard win (91.4%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Howard-North Carolina Central spread (Howard -12.5) or total (145.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

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Howard vs. North Carolina Central: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Howard has put together a 21-7-0 record against the spread this season.

North Carolina Central has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

When the spread is set as 12.5 or more this season, Howard (5-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (83.3%) than North Carolina Central (5-3) does as the underdog (62.5%).

At home, the Bison sport a better record against the spread (8-3-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (9-4-0).

Against the spread, the Eagles have had better results on the road (9-7-0) than at home (3-6-0).

Howard's record against the spread in conference games is 12-3-0.

North Carolina Central is 8-8-0 against the spread in MEAC action this year.

Howard vs. North Carolina Central: Moneyline Betting Stats

Howard has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (73.7%) in those games.

This season, the Bison have come away with a win seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -709 or better on the moneyline.

North Carolina Central has won three of the 13 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (23.1%).

The Eagles have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +490 or longer in four chances.

Howard has an implied victory probability of 87.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Howard vs. North Carolina Central Head-to-Head Comparison

Howard was 80th in college basketball in points scored (77.5 per game) last season and 19th-worst in points conceded (79.3).

Last season, Howard was 266th in college basketball in rebounds (30.6 per game) and 114th in rebounds allowed (30.2).

Last season Howard was ranked 46th in college basketball in assists with 15.8 per game.

Last year, Howard was ninth-worst in the country in turnovers committed (14.1 per game) and 166th in turnovers forced (11.4).

North Carolina Central posted 78.8 points per game (58th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 75.8 points per contest (289th-ranked).

Last year North Carolina Central pulled down 30.5 rebounds per game (271st-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 30.8 rebounds per contest (153rd-ranked).

North Carolina Central ranked 46th in college basketball with 15.8 assists per contest.

With 15.0 forced turnovers per game, North Carolina Central was sixth-best in college basketball. It ranked 312th in college basketball by averaging 12.6 turnovers per contest.

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