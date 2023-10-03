Up & Adams: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay recaps the Seattle Seahawks’ dominant win over the New York Giants, the Los Angeles Rams holding on to beat the Indianapolis Colts, and shares her thoughts on the Cincinnati Bengals’ struggles on offense.

Then, Robert Mays, host of The Athletic Football Show, returns to talk about the encouraging start for the Rams, goes through the biggest questions at the quarterback position around the league, gives his pick for the most surprising storyline so far this season, and what to make of the state of the New England Patriots.

Finally, RJ Ochoa, editor-in-chief for Blogging the Boys, previews the Dallas Cowboys' matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and discusses the Cowboys’ offensive struggles in the red zone.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.