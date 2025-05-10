Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

NHL action on Sunday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Winnipeg Jets.

Stars vs Jets Game Info

Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: TBS

Stars vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-146) Jets (+122) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (53.1%)

Stars vs Jets Puck Line

The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Jets are -220 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +176.

Stars vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for Stars-Jets on May 11 is 5.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Stars vs Jets Moneyline

Winnipeg is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -146 favorite at home.

