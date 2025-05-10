FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

Data Skrive

Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

NHL action on Sunday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Winnipeg Jets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Jets Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4)
  • Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: TBS

Stars vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-146)Jets (+122)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (53.1%)

Stars vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Jets are -220 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +176.

Stars vs Jets Over/Under

  • The over/under for Stars-Jets on May 11 is 5.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Stars vs Jets Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -146 favorite at home.

