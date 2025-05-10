NHL
Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
NHL action on Sunday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Winnipeg Jets.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Jets Game Info
- Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4)
- Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: TBS
Stars vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-146)
|Jets (+122)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (53.1%)
Stars vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Jets are -220 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +176.
Stars vs Jets Over/Under
- The over/under for Stars-Jets on May 11 is 5.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.
Stars vs Jets Moneyline
- Winnipeg is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -146 favorite at home.