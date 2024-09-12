Up & Adams: Thursday, September 12th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay previews the Buffalo Bills versus Miami Dolphins on Thursday night and the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Next, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick gives his thoughts on the Bills-Dolphins matchup, if the Los Angeles Rams can weather the storm of early season injuries, and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s comments.

Then, Kay reveals her top fantasy football sleepers for Week 2 in the NFL.

After that, former Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph discusses the issues with New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, the impressive play of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, and if he saw a healthy Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 1.

Finally, Matt Hamilton highlights Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s Week 1 performance.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!