NBA Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Wednesday's Play-In Games

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Predictions Today Play-In Games: Best Bets, Picks and Odds for Every Game

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers -- Magic +2.0

The Setup

This is exactly the kind of game the Play-In Tournament was designed to produce. Both teams finished the regular season at an identical 45-37 — a remarkable coincidence that underscores how genuinely even this matchup is on paper. The Philadelphia 76ers will host the No. 8 seed Orlando Magic, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed in the playoffs and a meeting with the Boston Celtics in the first round. The loser will play the Hornets on Friday to determine who will get the last playoff spot and a first-round series with the Detroit Pistons.

The elephant in the room cannot be ignored: Joel Embiid will not suit up tonight. Embiid will remain sidelined following an emergency appendectomy. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 38 games this season while shooting 48.9% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, and the Sixers have struggled without him, going 19-22 in games he missed compared to 24-14 in games he played.

The Injury Report

Embiid (appendectomy recovery) and Johni Broome (right knee surgery recovery) are both listed as out for Wednesday. Trendon Watford is listed as probable with an illness. On Orlando's side, Jonathan Isaac (left knee sprain) and Jett Howard (left ankle sprain) are both questionable.

Key Matchup: Maxey vs. Orlando's Length

The Sixers' offense will likely run through Tyrese Maxey. In Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs, the Magic will bump, bang and probably double Maxey, looking to take his speed and quickness away.

The Magic's two main strengths as a team are being an elite defensive rebounding squad and getting to the free-throw line at the second-highest rate in the entire league. Without Embiid protecting the rim and drawing defensive attention, those two advantages become even more pronounced.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will be happy to go right to the rim against Philly, and the Sixers' transition defense ranked 25th in the NBA this season, allowing opponents to add 3.4 points per 100 possessions in those situations.

The Philly Counter-Argument

The Sixers are not without their own weapons. Tyrese Maxey enjoyed a spectacular sixth season, averaging 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 70 games, and his absence could open up a bigger role for Maxey — who tends to find another gear when Embiid goes down. Paul George has also been healthy and productive since returning from his 25-game suspension, and VJ Edgecombe has averaged eight assists over his last three appearances heading into Wednesday.

Philadelphia was 23-18 at home this season, while Orlando was 19-20 on the road. Home-court advantage in a tight Play-In game matters, and the 76ers' half-court execution, when functioning, has been effective enough without Embiid to build a short win streak to end the season.

Historical context also slightly favors Philly. Play-In favorites of three points or less are 8-3 straight up and against the spread since the league introduced the current tournament format in 2021. That is a meaningful trend when a spread this tight is on the board.

Step-by-Step Analysis

Embiid's absence changes everything at the rim. Orlando led the league in free throw rate. Without Embiid, there is no interior deterrent to slow down Banchero's drives and Wagner's post-ups. Expect both Magic forwards to get to the line repeatedly, which sustains possessions and limits Philadelphia's transition opportunities. The Maxey factor is real — but so is Orlando's defensive blueprint. Maxey is elite, but the Spurs showed twice this season that doubling him early and forcing the ball out of his hands scrambles Philadelphia's entire offensive structure. Suggs and Black are two of the best perimeter defenders in the league, and both are specifically designed to take away what Maxey does best. Philadelphia's depth is razor-thin. Without Embiid or Broome, the center rotation falls to Andre Drummond and Adem Bona — neither of whom is equipped to handle Banchero in extended isolation. The Sixers are 3-7 straight up when taking on teams that draw at least 27.0 free throws per game, and Orlando's style of play generates significant foul-drawing opportunities through Banchero's drives and Wagner's versatility. Orlando's defensive versatility is a legitimate problem without Embiid. The Magic are 77-50 straight up under Jamahl Mosley when facing teams that allow at least 116.0 points per game, a category Philadelphia falls into without Embiid protecting the rim. Banchero has a size mismatch everywhere he looks. Every center Philadelphia puts on the floor is undersized or outmatched physically against a 6-10, 250-pound forward who draws over eight free throw attempts per game. That is a full-game problem, not a rotational one.

The Pick: Orlando Magic +2.0

The Magic look like the right side here at plus the points. The Sixers' home-court advantage and Maxey's brilliance should keep this game competitive, but Embiid's absence tips the balance in Orlando's favor. Banchero should feast in the post, Wagner provides versatile secondary creation, and Orlando's defense can limit the kind of guard-driven, pick-and-roll offense Philadelphia deploys without its center.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers -- Clippers -5.5

The Setup

The No. 9 seed Los Angeles Clippers will host the No. 10 seed Golden State Warriors in an elimination game, with either Kawhi Leonard or Stephen Curry going home early. The winner will advance to Friday's matchup for the final playoff spot in the West.

This is a rematch of Sunday's regular-season finale, which Los Angeles won 115-110 despite resting Leonard. On Wednesday, Leonard will be back and ready to go, while Golden State is managing a fragile injury report unlike anything you typically see in a must-win game.

The Injury Report

Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford may all be on a minutes restriction, with coach Steve Kerr confirming none of the three will play 40 minutes in the must-win game. Curry has been battling knee injuries most of the season, Jimmy Butler tore his ACL in early January, and Draymond Green has been nursing a sore back throughout the final weeks of the regular season.

Kerr clarified that Curry should be able to get at least 30 minutes and "hopefully some more" beyond that given two days of rest, but an extension to 40 minutes at this stage of his post-injury timeline seems unlikely.

On the Los Angeles side, Leonard sat out the regular-season finale as a precaution but is fully expected to play Wednesday. Leonard has been on an incredible streak of scoring 20 or more points in 57 consecutive games this season, averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists during a mostly healthy year.

The Clippers' Dominance of This Rivalry

The Clippers are 9-1 outright and 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games against the Warriors. The Clippers have owned this season series against Golden State of late. This is not a minor trend — it is a sustained pattern of dominance that goes deeper than regular-season records.

Over his last ten games against the Clippers, Curry is averaging 25.6 points and 6.3 assists per game, but the Warriors have won only once in that stretch — a 98-79 win back in October before the season-long injury issues began piling up.

The Depth Problem for Golden State

In Sunday's 115-110 defeat, the Clippers' bench outscored the Warriors' reserves 71-56, and Darius Garland, Bennedict Mathurin, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins all played significant roles in the victory without Leonard suiting up. When the Clippers have their full complement of players and the Warriors are asking a depth group to make up for lost minutes from Curry, Porzingis and Horford, the gap between rosters becomes significant.

Green offered an honest assessment of what the Warriors are facing: "He's looking like the Kawhi we played in the NBA Finals seven years ago," Green said of Leonard, referencing the 2019 Finals in which Leonard averaged 28.5 points per game en route to a Toronto championship over the injury-depleted Warriors. That is not the kind of opponent you want your aging stars managing minutes against.

Step-by-Step Analysis

Curry capped at sub-40 minutes kills Golden State's ceiling. The Warriors were a plus-13 when Curry was on the floor in Sunday's finale and minus-18 when he was on the bench. That differential is impossible to sustain when your best player is being pulled in the fourth quarter of an elimination game. Kawhi rested, Kawhi dangerous. Leonard sat out Sunday's finale as a precaution and enters Wednesday fully recharged. His combination of size, athleticism and offensive efficiency is the single biggest personnel advantage in this game. He has also demonstrated he can be a consistent 20-plus scorer in matchups against Golden State, and Darius Garland controlling the game flow from the guard spot adds another dimension the Warriors cannot easily cover. Golden State's road struggles are significant. The Warriors are 15-26 on the road this season, while the Clippers are 23-18 at home. The Warriors have not beaten the Clippers on the road since November 28, 2021. That is nearly five years of futility at Intuit Dome or the previous Staples Center incarnation of this rivalry. The Clippers have momentum and health. Los Angeles finished the regular season winning eight of their last 12 games, got healthy at the right time, and enters Wednesday with legitimate depth at every position. Golden State finished the regular season losing seven of their last 10 and is managing injury complications at the point guard, center and power forward spots simultaneously. The bench gap is enormous. Without Butler — who tore his ACL in January — the Warriors have no reliable secondary scorer beyond Curry. Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton can have moments, but the Clippers can throw Garland, Mathurin, Bogdanovic and Collins at Golden State off the bench. That is a depth advantage that plays out over 48 minutes.

The Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -5.5

The 5.5-point spread reflects the gap between these rosters in their current health states. Leonard's excellence, the minutes restrictions on Golden State's veterans, and the Clippers' 9-1 run against the Warriors in recent meetings all point to Los Angeles.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.