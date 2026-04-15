Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Wednesday 4/15/26

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best home run picks for today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Great American Ball Park | Cincinnati, OH | 6:40 PM ET

Starting Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (SF) vs. Rhett Lowder (CIN)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 15 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This NRFI is built on two compelling pillars: Tyler Mahle's elite first-inning track record in Cincinnati, and the Cincinnati Reds' genuinely poor offense to open games in 2026.

The Reds sport the lowest OPS in the National League at .624 and are one of four MLB teams without a first-inning home run this season. When a team cannot put the ball over the fence and struggles to string hits together in the opening frame, NRFI bets become more appealing plays — especially when the opposing pitcher has demonstrated consistent first-inning dominance.

Mahle is in a good spot to triumph, especially given he has 54 career starts in Cincinnati under his belt. Overall, the 31-year-old right-hander has tossed an unblemished opening frame in nine of his previous 12 outings. That nine-of-twelve rate — a 75% NRFI hit rate — is among the best for any starter on today's board. Ballpark familiarity for a visiting pitcher is rare. Mahle knows the mound, the background, and the conditions at Great American Ball Park better than almost any opposing arm.

On the Cincinnati side, Rhett Lowder is a rookie right-hander whose profile should be able to contain a poor San Francisco Giants lineup. The Giants own the second-worst expected wOBA (.289) so far this year.

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Mahle: 9 of last 12 starts have featured a scoreless first inning (75% rate)

Mahle: 54 career starts at GABP give him exceptional familiarity and comfort

Reds: Lowest OPS in the NL (.624) — cannot generate early offense consistently

Reds: Zero first-inning home runs through mid-April, one of only four teams

Target Field | Minneapolis, MN | 1:40 PM ET

Starting Pitchers: Connelly Early (BOS) vs. Simeon Woods Richardson (MIN)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 15 5:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This matchup is arguably the strongest statistical NRFI on Wednesday's slate, and the data from both sides points toward a scoreless first inning. Two independent team-level trends collide here in a way that makes this no run first inning bet stand out.

The Boston Red Sox have failed to cross home plate in 12 of their 15 first innings facing a right-handed pitcher this season. That is an 80% no-run rate in the first inning against righties — among the highest in the American League and a recurring behavioral pattern that reflects how Boston's lineup is constructed and how it approaches at-bats early in games.

The Minnesota Twins have failed to score in the first inning in 14 out of 18 games in 2026 -- a 77.8% NRFI rate-- and Woods Richardson has been part of a rotation that consistently suppresses early offense.

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Red Sox: 12 of 15 first innings scoreless against right-handed pitching (80%)

Twins: 14 of 18 games with a scoreless first inning in 2026 (78%)

Both teams exhibit systemic slow starts independent of opponent

Woods Richardson: modest 2.7 K/game but consistent early-inning command

Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA | 6:40 PM ET

Starting Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (CHC) vs. Jesús Luzardo (PHI)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Over Apr 15 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This game is a unique outlier on Wednesday's NRFI slate — and the only game where we are recommending the YRFI. While Shota Imanaga is pitching well and the Chicago Cubs' lineup has its own struggles, the vulnerability here is entirely concentrated on the Philadelphia Phillies' side of the mound, and the park amplifies that risk considerably.

So far this year, Jesús Luzardo has compiled a 1-2 record, a 6.23 ERA, and a 1.15 WHIP while allowing 16 hits and 4 walks in 17.1 innings pitched. Luzardo answered a strong April 4 outing by allowing five runs in 4 and two-thirds innings of a 5-4 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks last Friday. His command has been inconsistent, and his first-inning vulnerability is a documented pattern — a 5.89 ERA that signals vulnerability early in games.

Citizens Bank Park has the least fair ground in MLB — generally good for home runs — and the wind projects to be blowing out to right field at nearly 13 miles per hour, the most favorable conditions for bats of any game on the entire slate. High temperatures are also projected for Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon and evening, with warm weather strongly correlated with increased offense and decreased whiff rates.

The Cubs' lineup entering the top of the first inning is well-constructed to do damage early. Ian Happ and Pete Crow-Armstrong are two of Chicago's most dangerous offensive contributors. Chicago has multiple left-handed and switch hitters who carry platoon advantages against Luzardo.

The series context matters, too. This Cubs-Phillies series has been a high-scoring affair. Thirty-four combined runs were scored across the first two games of this series, establishing a tone of offensive firepower. While Imanaga suppresses the Phillies well and may limit Philadelphia in the bottom half, the Cubs' chance to score against Luzardo in the first inning is the primary driver of this YRFI recommendation.

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Luzardo: 6.23 ERA, documented early-inning vulnerability in 2026

Citizens Bank Park: Hitter-friendly venue, wind blowing out to RF

Warm April temperatures in Philadelphia elevate offensive outlook

Cubs' Ian Happ and Crow-Armstrong lead a dangerous top of order

Series has produced 34 combined runs in first two games — offensive environment established

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.