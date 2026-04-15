3 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 4/15/26

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa | Time: 7:30 PM ET | Pick: Senators -1.5 Puck Line

Team Records: Ottawa 43-27-11 (22-12-6 at home) | Toronto 32-35-14 (14-20-6 on road)

Puck Line Ottawa Senators Apr 15 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1 — Motivation Gap: This is the most lopsided motivational matchup on the April 15 slate. Ottawa is locked into the No. 2 Wild Card seed and surely wants momentum heading into its first-round series against the Ottawa Senators starting April 18. The Toronto Maple Leafs, at 32-35-14 and officially eliminated, is playing out the string. Craig Berube's group has lost six straight games and has nothing but a draft lottery position to play for.

Step 2 — Season Series Dominance: Ottawa has dominated the Battle of Ontario this season, winning the last two meetings by identical 5-2 scorelines, once on Toronto's home ice. The Senators hold a 2-1 series advantage in 2026. The 2025 season saw Ottawa sweep all three regular-season meetings against Toronto.

Step 3 — Toronto's Injury Crisis: The Maple Leafs are decimated. Auston Matthews is out for the season, removing their most dangerous offensive weapon. Starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz is also done for the year. Joseph Woll has posted a 4.44 GAA and .863 save percentage over the last 10 games, making Toronto's goaltending a liability rather than a backstop.

Step 4 — Ottawa's Goaltending Edge: Linus Ullmark has been outstanding down the stretch with seven wins in his last 10 starts, a .909 save percentage, and 7.21 goals saved above expected in that span. Ottawa also boasts an 84.4% penalty kill rate over the last 10 games, compared to Toronto's vulnerable 80.9%.

Step 5 — Puck Line Value: At +134, the Ottawa -1.5 puck line represents rare positive-money value on a heavy favorite. The Senators have covered the puck line in three consecutive games and are 30-17 as straight-up favorites this season. Toronto has covered just 11 of their last 25 games, a -27% ROI on puck line bets.

Key Trends: Ottawa 8-2 SU in last 10 home games. Ottawa 3-0 on puck line in last 3 games. Toronto has lost 6 consecutive games.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas | Time: 10:00 PM ET | Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 Puck Line

Team Records: Vegas 38-26-17 (19-12-9 at home) | Seattle 34-35-11 (15-18-6 on road)

Puck Line Vegas Golden Knights Apr 16 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1 — Playoff Seeding on the Line: Unlike the Toronto-Ottawa tilt, this game has genuine stakes for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights are fighting for Pacific Division seeding heading into the playoffs, giving them maximum motivation on home ice at T-Mobile Arena. Seattle has been eliminated and has lost 10 of their last 13 games.

Step 2 — Form Divergence: Vegas has won 6 of their last 7 games, including a dominant 6-2 victory over Winnipeg in which Jack Eichel posted 4 points (1G, 3A). Seattle has lost 7 of their last 8 road games and has been outscored heavily throughout their losing stretch.

Step 3 — Statistical Mismatches: Vegas averages 3.21 goals per game versus the Seattle Kraken's 2.79, while allowing only 2.98 compared to Seattle surrendering 3.14. Vegas converts 24.8% of power plays versus Seattle's 19.6%. Most critically, Seattle's penalty kill sits at just 71.4%, the worst rate in the league, against one of the most dangerous power plays in the NHL.

Step 4 — Goaltending Advantage: Adin Hill and Akira Schmid provide a clear edge over Seattle's tandem. Joey Daccord has been inconsistent and Seattle carries a .894 team save percentage. Vegas also limits shots against at the league's third-best rate at 24.4 per game.

Step 5 — Historical Home Dominance: The home team has won 6 of the last 7 meetings between these clubs. Vegas is 19-12-9 at home this season and has covered the puck line in 4 of their last 5 games. The Kraken have failed to cover -1.5 in 12 of their last 20 games and in 6 straight road games against winning opponents.

Key Trends: Vegas 6-1 SU in last 7 games. Vegas 24.8% power play conversion rate. Vegas puck line covered 4 of last 5. Seattle lost 10 of last 13. Seattle 1-7 SU in last 8 road games. Seattle penalty kill 71.4%, ranked 30th in the NHL. Home team has won 6 of last 7 head-to-head meetings.

Key Players: Jack Eichel (VGK) 82 points, 61 assists, has recorded at least one assist in each of his last 5 appearances against Seattle. Pavel Dorofeyev (VGK) 37 goals, projects at 37.7% to score tonight. Mark Stone (VGK) has scored in 4 of his last 5 games against Western Conference opponents.

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo | Time: 7:00 PM ET | Recommended Pick: Under 6.5 Total Goals

Team Records: Dallas 49-20-12 (23-9-8 on road) | Buffalo 50-23-8 (26-10-4 at home)

Total Goals Under Apr 15 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1 — Elite Goaltending on Both Sides: Jake Oettinger (34-12-6, 2.59 GAA, .900 SV%) is expected to start for Dallas after resting in Toronto. Buffalo's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (2.52 GAA, .910 SV%) is having one of the finest seasons of his career. When two playoff-caliber netminders meet in a regular-season finale, offense tightens.

Step 2 — Dallas's Defensive Structure: Dallas posts a 2.70 goals-against average and an elite 80.1% penalty kill. The Stars are 26-6-5 in games where they commit fewer penalty minutes than their opponent, making them masters of the low-event defensive game that suppresses totals.

Step 3 — Historic Head-to-Head Trend: The total has stayed under 6.5 goals in five consecutive meetings between Dallas and Buffalo. These two teams consistently produce tightly contested, defensively sound contests against each other.

Step 4 — End-of-Season Dynamics: Both teams have locked up their playoff seeds. Dallas is set as the No. 2 seed in the Central Division and Buffalo clinched the Atlantic Division title. With nothing left to prove, both clubs may rest key contributors and limit ice time for elite offensive players.

Step 5 — Situational Betting Trends: Dallas has gone under in 6 of their last 7 Wednesday games. Buffalo has gone under in 38 of their games this season, the highest under rate in the league. Buffalo is also 5 of 6 under against Western Conference opponents this year.

Key Trends: Under hit in 5 consecutive head-to-head meetings.

Key Players: Tage Thompson (BUF) 40G, 41A, projects at 41.8% to score tonight. Jason Robertson (DAL) 45G, one goal shy of tying career-best 46, scored in 5 of last 4 games. Wyatt Johnston (DAL) 45G, 41A. Mikko Rantanen (DAL) 22G, 55A.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.