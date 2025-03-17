Up & Adams: Monday, March 17th, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! And happy Tee and Ja’Marr day to Cincinnati Bengals fans! ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky will be here to talk about that and so much more.

Then, 2-time Super Bowl champ and newly signed New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid will talk about his move.

Finally, Tahj Brooks, the leading rusher in Texas Tech football history, will join me as he gets ready to make a big splash on an NFL team next season.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!