Up & Adams: Friday, October 6th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay recaps the Chicago Bears winning their first game of the season against the Washington Commanders behind a big performance from wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Then, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones talks about the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, what to make of Brian Daboll’s tablet toss, and the offense’s focus as they head into a pivotal matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

After that, Kay gives out her favorite touchdown scorer picks and players to target in NFL DFS for Week 5.

Next, former Bears running back Matt Forte discusses what he saw from quarterback Justin Fields in the win against the Commanders, whether Fields is the long-term answer at the quarterback position, and his thoughts on the landscape surrounding the running back position in today’s NFL.

Finally, Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins talks about his strong start to the season, his relationship with head coach DeMeco Ryans, and what’s impressed him the most with his rookie quarterback, C.J. Stroud.

