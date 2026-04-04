Cubs vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 3:21 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Cubs vs Guardians Game Info

Chicago Cubs (3-4) vs. Cleveland Guardians (5-3)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-132) | CLE: (+112)

CHC: (-132) | CLE: (+112) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+132) | CLE: +1.5 (-160)

CHC: -1.5 (+132) | CLE: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA vs Parker Messick (Guardians) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Shota Imanaga (0-1, 7.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Parker Messick (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Imanaga and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Imanaga's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Messick has started only one game with a set spread, which the Guardians covered. The Guardians were the underdog on the moneyline for one Messick start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (52.9%)

Cubs vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Cubs, Cleveland is the underdog at +112, and Chicago is -132 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +132 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -160.

Cubs vs Guardians Over/Under

Cubs versus Guardians, on April 5, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

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Cubs vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in seven games this season and have come away with the win three times (42.9%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 3-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in three of their seven opportunities.

The Cubs are 3-4-0 against the spread in their seven games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have won five of the eight games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (62.5%).

Cleveland has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Guardians have played in eight games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-5-0).

The Guardians have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .858, fueled by an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .458. He has a .292 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 52nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in total hits (five) this season while batting .179 with four extra-base hits. He's slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .281.

He ranks 154th in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Alex Bregman has six hits this season and has a slash line of .214/.313/.429.

Bregman enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Michael Busch is batting .240 with a .367 OBP and one RBI for Chicago this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has an on-base percentage of .370, a slugging percentage of .923, and has nine hits, all club-highs for the Guardians (while batting .346).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 19th, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is first in slugging.

Jose Ramirez has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .188. He's slugging .344 with an on-base percentage of .235.

He is 148th in batting average, 174th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Steven Kwan has a double and four walks while hitting .233.

Brayan Rocchio has a .370 OBP to pace his team.

Cubs vs Guardians Head to Head

4/3/2026: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/3/2025: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/2/2025: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/1/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/13/2024: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/12/2024: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-8 CLE (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/30/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

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