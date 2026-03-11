UNLV vs Wyoming College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 8 seed UNLV Rebels (16-15, 11-9 MWC) and the No. 9 seed Wyoming Cowboys (18-13, 9-11 MWC) will look to move on in the MWC tournament on Wednesday as they square off at 3 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

UNLV vs. Wyoming Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Wyoming win (54.8%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's UNLV-Wyoming spread (UNLV -4.5) or over/under (154.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

UNLV vs. Wyoming: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UNLV has compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Wyoming has compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, UNLV is 6-5 against the spread compared to the 4-5 ATS record Wyoming puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.

The Rebels own a worse record against the spread at home (8-6-0) than they do in road games (7-5-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Cowboys have a better winning percentage at home (.529, 9-8-0 record) than on the road (.333, 4-8-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, UNLV is 11-9-0 this year.

Wyoming is 8-12-0 against the spread in MWC play this year.

UNLV vs. Wyoming: Moneyline Betting Stats

UNLV has won in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Rebels have a mark of 7-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -164 or better on the moneyline.

Wyoming is 2-10 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Cowboys have a 1-8 record (winning just 11.1% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UNLV has a 62.1% chance of pulling out a win.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Head-to-Head Comparison

UNLV averages 80.2 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while allowing 78.8 per contest (309th in college basketball). It has a +44 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 1.4 points per game.

UNLV's leading scorer, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, ranks 18th in the nation averaging 21 points per game.

Wyoming puts up 77.3 points per game (147th in college basketball) while allowing 73 per outing (151st in college basketball). It has a +135 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Leland Walker is 433rd in the country with a team-leading 13.8 points per game.

The Rebels win the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. They record 32.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 149th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.7 per contest.

Howard Fleming Jr.'s 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Rebels and rank 244th in college basketball action.

The Cowboys come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. They are grabbing 32.3 rebounds per game (153rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.5.

Khaden Bennett is 603rd in the nation with five rebounds per game, leading the Cowboys.

UNLV averages 100 points per 100 possessions on offense (120th in college basketball), and gives up 98.2 points per 100 possessions (261st in college basketball).

The Cowboys rank 77th in college basketball with 102.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 217th defensively with 96.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

