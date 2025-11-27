UNLV vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the UNLV Rebels and the Nevada Wolf Pack.

UNLV vs Nevada Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UNLV: (-300) | Nevada: (+245)

UNLV: (-300) | Nevada: (+245) Spread: UNLV: -7.5 (-110) | Nevada: +7.5 (-110)

UNLV: -7.5 (-110) | Nevada: +7.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UNLV vs Nevada Betting Trends

Against the spread, UNLV is 6-5-0 this season.

UNLV has won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this year.

UNLV has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Nevada's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-5-0.

Against the spread as 7.5-point underdogs or greater, Nevada is 5-2.

Nevada has seen four of its 11 games hit the over.

UNLV vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rebels win (73.3%)

UNLV vs Nevada Point Spread

UNLV is favored by 7.5 points versus Nevada. UNLV is -110 to cover the spread, while Nevada is -110.

UNLV vs Nevada Over/Under

UNLV versus Nevada, on Nov. 29, has an over/under of 53.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

UNLV vs Nevada Moneyline

Nevada is the underdog, +245 on the moneyline, while UNLV is a -300 favorite.

UNLV vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UNLV 36.7 16 29.1 98 60.5 11 Nevada 17.6 128 26.2 79 49.3 11

UNLV vs. Nevada Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Stadium: Mackay Stadium

