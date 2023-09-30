UNLV vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The college football slate on Saturday includes the UNLV Rebels facing the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

UNLV vs Hawaii Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UNLV: (-450) | Hawaii: (+340)

UNLV: (-450) | Hawaii: (+340) Spread: UNLV: -10.5 (-114) | Hawaii: +10.5 (-106)

UNLV: -10.5 (-114) | Hawaii: +10.5 (-106) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UNLV vs Hawaii Betting Trends

UNLV has covered the spread in every game this year.

Two of three UNLV games have hit the over this year.

Hawaii has one win against the spread this season.

As a 10.5-point underdog or greater, Hawaii has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

A pair of Hawaii four games in 2023 have hit the over.

UNLV vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rebels win (82.3%)

UNLV vs Hawaii Point Spread

UNLV is favored by 10.5 points over Hawaii. UNLV is -114 to cover the spread, with Hawaii being -106.

UNLV vs Hawaii Over/Under

The over/under for UNLV-Hawaii on September 30 is 58.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

UNLV vs Hawaii Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UNLV-Hawaii, UNLV is the favorite at -450, and Hawaii is +340.

UNLV vs. Hawaii Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games UNLV 34.0 51 28.5 92 54.8 2 4 Hawaii 22.6 76 32.8 126 58.3 3 5

