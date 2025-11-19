UNLV vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

In college football action on Friday, the UNLV Rebels play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

UNLV vs Hawaii Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UNLV: (-130) | Hawaii: (+108)

UNLV: (-130) | Hawaii: (+108) Spread: UNLV: -2.5 (-110) | Hawaii: +2.5 (-110)

UNLV: -2.5 (-110) | Hawaii: +2.5 (-110) Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UNLV vs Hawaii Betting Trends

UNLV's record against the spread is 5-5-0.

UNLV owns an ATS record of 3-4 as 2.5-point or greater favorites.

Out of 10 UNLV games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Hawaii has seven wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, Hawaii is 4-1.

Hawaii has played 10 games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

UNLV vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rebels win (71.4%)

UNLV vs Hawaii Point Spread

UNLV is favored by 2.5 points over Hawaii. UNLV is -110 to cover the spread, with Hawaii being -110.

UNLV vs Hawaii Over/Under

UNLV versus Hawaii on Nov. 21 has an over/under of 64.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

UNLV vs Hawaii Moneyline

Hawaii is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while UNLV is a -130 favorite.

UNLV vs. Hawaii Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UNLV 36.6 19 31.0 108 60.1 10 Hawaii 30.5 50 23.7 66 52.2 10

UNLV vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

