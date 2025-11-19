UNLV vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
In college football action on Friday, the UNLV Rebels play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
UNLV vs Hawaii Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: UNLV: (-130) | Hawaii: (+108)
- Spread: UNLV: -2.5 (-110) | Hawaii: +2.5 (-110)
- Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
UNLV vs Hawaii Betting Trends
- UNLV's record against the spread is 5-5-0.
- UNLV owns an ATS record of 3-4 as 2.5-point or greater favorites.
- Out of 10 UNLV games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
- Hawaii has seven wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, Hawaii is 4-1.
- Hawaii has played 10 games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
UNLV vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rebels win (71.4%)
UNLV vs Hawaii Point Spread
UNLV is favored by 2.5 points over Hawaii. UNLV is -110 to cover the spread, with Hawaii being -110.
UNLV vs Hawaii Over/Under
UNLV versus Hawaii on Nov. 21 has an over/under of 64.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
UNLV vs Hawaii Moneyline
Hawaii is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while UNLV is a -130 favorite.
UNLV vs. Hawaii Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UNLV
|36.6
|19
|31.0
|108
|60.1
|10
|Hawaii
|30.5
|50
|23.7
|66
|52.2
|10
UNLV vs. Hawaii Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 21, 2025
- Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
