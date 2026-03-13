UMBC vs Vermont College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament Championship

The top-seeded UMBC Retrievers (23-8, 14-2 America East) will play the No. 2 seed Vermont Catamounts (22-11, 12-4 America East) in the America East championship game with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line. The matchup on Saturday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena tips off at 11 a.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UMBC vs. Vermont Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Arena: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

UMBC vs. Vermont Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UMBC win (59%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for UMBC (-1.5) versus Vermont on Saturday. The over/under is set at 138.5 points for this game.

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UMBC vs. Vermont: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UMBC has compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Vermont has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

UMBC covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 65% of the time. That's more often than Vermont covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (60%).

The Retrievers have a worse record against the spread at home (8-6-0) than they do in away games (10-5-0).

The Catamounts have been better against the spread at home (8-6-0) than away (6-8-0) this season.

UMBC has covered the spread 13 times in 18 conference games.

Vermont is 9-9-0 against the spread in America East games this season.

UMBC vs. Vermont: Moneyline Betting Stats

UMBC has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 19 times (95%) in those games.

This season, the Retrievers have come away with a win 18 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 or shorter on the moneyline.

Vermont has not yet won when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 2-6.

The Catamounts have played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, and fell in each game.

UMBC has an implied victory probability of 56.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UMBC vs. Vermont Head-to-Head Comparison

UMBC is outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game with a +280 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.3 points per game (165th in college basketball) and gives up 67.3 per contest (31st in college basketball).

Jah'likai King ranks 374th in the nation with a team-leading 14.3 points per game.

Vermont puts up 73.8 points per game (236th in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per outing (45th in college basketball). It has a +181 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Gus Yalden's team-leading 16.3 points per game rank him 202nd in the country.

The Retrievers are 122nd in the country at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 more than the 30.7 their opponents average.

Jose Roberto Tanchyn tops the team with 5.6 rebounds per game (391st in college basketball play).

The 32.5 rebounds per game the Catamounts accumulate rank 141st in the country, 4.0 more than the 28.5 their opponents pull down.

Yalden averages 5.8 rebounds per game (327th in college basketball) to lead the Catamounts.

UMBC averages 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (72nd in college basketball), and allows 90.2 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball).

The Catamounts rank 65th in college basketball averaging 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 179th, allowing 95.2 points per 100 possessions.

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