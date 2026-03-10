UMBC vs UMass-Lowell College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament

The No. 1 seed UMBC Retrievers (22-8, 14-2 America East) square off in the America East tournament against the No. 4 seed UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-17, 9-7 America East) on Tuesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

UMBC vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Arena: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

UMBC vs. UMass-Lowell Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UMBC win (88.2%)

Before making an informed wager on UMBC-UMass-Lowell matchup (in which UMBC is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 146.5 points), here are some betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

UMBC vs. UMass-Lowell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UMBC has compiled a 17-11-0 record against the spread this season.

UMass-Lowell has put together a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, UMBC is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 5-4 ATS record UMass-Lowell puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.

The Retrievers have done a better job covering the spread in road games (10-5-0) than they have at home (7-6-0).

The River Hawks' winning percentage against the spread at home is .636 (7-4-0). Away, it is .500 (9-9-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, UMBC is 12-5-0 this season.

UMass-Lowell has 10 wins against the spread in 17 America East games this season.

UMBC vs. UMass-Lowell: Moneyline Betting Stats

UMBC has won in 18, or 94.7%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Retrievers have won 11 of 12 games when listed as at least -280 or better on the moneyline.

UMass-Lowell has gone 4-12 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The River Hawks have played seven times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer, and fell in each game.

UMBC has an implied victory probability of 73.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UMBC vs. UMass-Lowell Head-to-Head Comparison

UMBC was 38th in the nation in points scored (80.0 per game) last year and 22nd-worst in points allowed (78.8).

On the glass, UMBC was 294th in the nation in rebounds (30.0 per game) last season. It was sixth-worst in rebounds allowed (35.7 per game).

At 14.6 assists per game last season, UMBC was 99th in college basketball.

UMBC committed 11.0 turnovers per game last year and forced 12.1 per game, ranking 164th and 100th, respectively, in college basketball.

Offensively, UMass-Lowell put up 79.5 points per game (47th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 74.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (241st-ranked).

Last season UMass-Lowell pulled down 32.5 boards per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.3 rebounds per contest (121st-ranked).

UMass-Lowell delivered 15.3 assists per game, which ranked them 66th in college basketball.

UMass-Lowell averaged 12.1 turnovers per game (267th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 9.8 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

