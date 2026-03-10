UMBC vs UMass-Lowell College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament
The No. 1 seed UMBC Retrievers (22-8, 14-2 America East) square off in the America East tournament against the No. 4 seed UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-17, 9-7 America East) on Tuesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
UMBC vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
- Game time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Arena: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
UMBC vs. UMass-Lowell Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: UMBC win (88.2%)
Before making an informed wager on UMBC-UMass-Lowell matchup (in which UMBC is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 146.5 points), here are some betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
UMBC vs. UMass-Lowell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- UMBC has compiled a 17-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- UMass-Lowell has put together a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
- As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, UMBC is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 5-4 ATS record UMass-Lowell puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.
- The Retrievers have done a better job covering the spread in road games (10-5-0) than they have at home (7-6-0).
- The River Hawks' winning percentage against the spread at home is .636 (7-4-0). Away, it is .500 (9-9-0).
- Against the spread, in conference play, UMBC is 12-5-0 this season.
- UMass-Lowell has 10 wins against the spread in 17 America East games this season.
UMBC vs. UMass-Lowell: Moneyline Betting Stats
- UMBC has won in 18, or 94.7%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.
- This year, the Retrievers have won 11 of 12 games when listed as at least -280 or better on the moneyline.
- UMass-Lowell has gone 4-12 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).
- The River Hawks have played seven times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer, and fell in each game.
- UMBC has an implied victory probability of 73.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
UMBC vs. UMass-Lowell Head-to-Head Comparison
- UMBC was 38th in the nation in points scored (80.0 per game) last year and 22nd-worst in points allowed (78.8).
- On the glass, UMBC was 294th in the nation in rebounds (30.0 per game) last season. It was sixth-worst in rebounds allowed (35.7 per game).
- At 14.6 assists per game last season, UMBC was 99th in college basketball.
- UMBC committed 11.0 turnovers per game last year and forced 12.1 per game, ranking 164th and 100th, respectively, in college basketball.
- Offensively, UMass-Lowell put up 79.5 points per game (47th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 74.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (241st-ranked).
- Last season UMass-Lowell pulled down 32.5 boards per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.3 rebounds per contest (121st-ranked).
- UMass-Lowell delivered 15.3 assists per game, which ranked them 66th in college basketball.
- UMass-Lowell averaged 12.1 turnovers per game (267th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 9.8 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!