UMBC vs New Hampshire College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament

The No. 1 seed UMBC Retrievers (21-8, 14-2 America East) will hit the court in the America East tournament against the No. 8 seed New Hampshire Wildcats (9-20, 5-11 America East), Saturday at 1 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

UMBC vs. New Hampshire Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Arena: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

UMBC vs. New Hampshire Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UMBC win (92%)

Before you wager on Saturday's UMBC-New Hampshire spread (UMBC -13.5) or over/under (137.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

UMBC vs. New Hampshire: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UMBC has compiled a 16-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

New Hampshire has covered 12 times in 27 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 13.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, New Hampshire is 4-2 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record UMBC puts up as a 13.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Retrievers own a worse record against the spread (6-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (10-5-0).

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .364 (4-7-0). On the road, it is .500 (8-8-0).

UMBC has 11 wins against the spread in 16 conference games this season.

New Hampshire is 5-11-0 against the spread in America East action this season.

UMBC vs. New Hampshire: Moneyline Betting Stats

UMBC has won in 17, or 94.4%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Retrievers this season with a -1786 moneyline set for this game.

New Hampshire has won two of the 14 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (14.3%).

The Wildcats have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +880 or longer without claiming a victory.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UMBC has a 94.7% chance of pulling out a win.

UMBC vs. New Hampshire Head-to-Head Comparison

UMBC was 38th in the country in points scored (80 per game) last year and 22nd-worst in points allowed (78.8).

On the boards, UMBC was 294th in college basketball in rebounds (30 per game) last year. It was sixth-worst in rebounds allowed (35.7 per game).

At 14.6 assists per game last season, UMBC was 99th in the country.

UMBC committed 11 turnovers per game last year and forced 12.1 per game, ranking 164th and 100th, respectively, in the nation.

New Hampshire averaged just 66.4 points per game (16th-worst in college basketball) last year, but it played better at the other end of the court, where it surrendered 76.6 points per game (306th-ranked).

New Hampshire pulled down 30.2 boards per game (287th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.8 rebounds per contest (321st-ranked).

In terms of assists, New Hampshire put up only 11.2 per contest (21st-worst in college basketball).

New Hampshire was 288th in college basketball with 12.3 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 225th with 10.8 forced turnovers per game.

