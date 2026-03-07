UMass-Lowell vs Albany (NY) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament
The No. 4 seed UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-17, 9-7 America East) will face off against the No. 5 seed Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-20, 7-9 America East) in the America East tournament Saturday at Costello Athletic Center, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
UMass-Lowell vs. Albany (NY) Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Lowell, Massachusetts
- Arena: Costello Athletic Center
UMass-Lowell vs. Albany (NY) Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: UMass-Lowell win (69.1%)
Read these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's UMass-Lowell-Albany (NY) spread (UMass-Lowell -3.5) or total (148.5 points).
UMass-Lowell vs. Albany (NY): ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- UMass-Lowell has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Albany (NY) has compiled an 11-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- UMass-Lowell (4-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than Albany (NY) (7-9) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (43.8%).
- At home, the River Hawks own a better record against the spread (6-4-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (9-9-0).
- Against the spread, the Great Danes have performed better at home (4-5-0) than away (5-11-0).
- UMass-Lowell has covered the spread nine times in 16 conference games.
- Albany (NY) has seven wins against the spread in 16 America East games this season.
UMass-Lowell vs. Albany (NY): Moneyline Betting Stats
- UMass-Lowell has been the moneyline favorite in 10 games this season and has come away with the win seven times (70%) in those contests.
- This season, the River Hawks have come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -160 or shorter on the moneyline.
- Albany (NY) has won 15.8% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-16).
- The Great Danes are 3-13 (winning just 18.8% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.
- UMass-Lowell has an implied victory probability of 61.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
UMass-Lowell vs. Albany (NY) Head-to-Head Comparison
- UMass-Lowell scored 79.5 points per game and gave up 74.1 last year, making them 47th in the country on offense and 241st defensively.
- With 32.5 rebounds per game and 30.3 rebounds allowed, UMass-Lowell was 152nd and 121st in the nation, respectively, last year.
- UMass-Lowell was 66th in the country in assists (15.3 per game) last season.
- With 12.1 turnovers committed per game and 9.8 turnovers forced last year, UMass-Lowell was 267th and 317th in the country, respectively.
- With 74.6 points per game on offense, Albany (NY) was 151st in the country last season. On defense, it allowed 73.8 points per contest, which ranked 234th in college basketball.
- With 31 boards per game, Albany (NY) was 234th in the country. It gave up 30 rebounds per contest, which ranked 99th in college basketball.
- Albany (NY) ranked 260th in the country with 12.5 dimes per game.
- Last season Albany (NY) averaged 10.2 turnovers per game (87th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.1 turnovers per contest (47th-ranked).
