UMass-Lowell vs Albany (NY) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament

The No. 4 seed UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-17, 9-7 America East) will face off against the No. 5 seed Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-20, 7-9 America East) in the America East tournament Saturday at Costello Athletic Center, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UMass-Lowell vs. Albany (NY) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lowell, Massachusetts

Lowell, Massachusetts Arena: Costello Athletic Center

UMass-Lowell vs. Albany (NY) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UMass-Lowell win (69.1%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's UMass-Lowell-Albany (NY) spread (UMass-Lowell -3.5) or total (148.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UMass-Lowell vs. Albany (NY): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UMass-Lowell has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Albany (NY) has compiled an 11-17-0 record against the spread this season.

UMass-Lowell (4-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than Albany (NY) (7-9) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (43.8%).

At home, the River Hawks own a better record against the spread (6-4-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (9-9-0).

Against the spread, the Great Danes have performed better at home (4-5-0) than away (5-11-0).

UMass-Lowell has covered the spread nine times in 16 conference games.

Albany (NY) has seven wins against the spread in 16 America East games this season.

UMass-Lowell vs. Albany (NY): Moneyline Betting Stats

UMass-Lowell has been the moneyline favorite in 10 games this season and has come away with the win seven times (70%) in those contests.

This season, the River Hawks have come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -160 or shorter on the moneyline.

Albany (NY) has won 15.8% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-16).

The Great Danes are 3-13 (winning just 18.8% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

UMass-Lowell has an implied victory probability of 61.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UMass-Lowell vs. Albany (NY) Head-to-Head Comparison

UMass-Lowell scored 79.5 points per game and gave up 74.1 last year, making them 47th in the country on offense and 241st defensively.

With 32.5 rebounds per game and 30.3 rebounds allowed, UMass-Lowell was 152nd and 121st in the nation, respectively, last year.

UMass-Lowell was 66th in the country in assists (15.3 per game) last season.

With 12.1 turnovers committed per game and 9.8 turnovers forced last year, UMass-Lowell was 267th and 317th in the country, respectively.

With 74.6 points per game on offense, Albany (NY) was 151st in the country last season. On defense, it allowed 73.8 points per contest, which ranked 234th in college basketball.

With 31 boards per game, Albany (NY) was 234th in the country. It gave up 30 rebounds per contest, which ranked 99th in college basketball.

Albany (NY) ranked 260th in the country with 12.5 dimes per game.

Last season Albany (NY) averaged 10.2 turnovers per game (87th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.1 turnovers per contest (47th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!