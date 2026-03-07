UIC vs Drake College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 5 seed UIC Flames (18-14, 12-8 MVC) will square off against the No. 9 seed Drake Bulldogs (14-19, 6-14 MVC) in the MVC tournament Saturday at Enterprise Center, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UIC vs. Drake Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

UIC vs. Drake Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UIC win (69.3%)

To help you make an informed wager on UIC-Drake matchup (in which UIC is a 5.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 141.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UIC vs. Drake: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UIC has covered 16 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Drake has covered 10 times in 31 matchups with a spread this year.

Drake covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than UIC covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (37.5%).

Against the spread, the Flames have performed better at home, covering seven times in 12 home games, and eight times in 15 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a lower winning percentage at home (.200, 3-12-0 record) than away (.273, 3-8-0).

UIC is 14-7-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Against the spread in MVC play, Drake is 6-16-0 this year.

UIC vs. Drake: Moneyline Betting Stats

UIC has been victorious in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Flames have come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 or better on the moneyline.

Drake has won seven of the 19 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (36.8%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, the Bulldogs have gone 3-6 (33.3%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UIC has a 71.8% chance of pulling out a win.

UIC vs. Drake Head-to-Head Comparison

UIC's +182 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.8 points per game (178th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per outing (73rd in college basketball).

UIC's leading scorer, Ahmad Henderson II, is 675th in the nation putting up 12.2 points per game.

Drake has a +29 scoring differential, putting up 75.8 points per game (178th in college basketball) and conceding 74.9 (214th in college basketball).

Jalen Quinn paces Drake, scoring 19.8 points per game (39th in college basketball).

The Flames come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. They are collecting 32.9 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.7 per contest.

Mekhi Lowery averages 5.7 rebounds per game (ranking 358th in college basketball) to lead the Flames.

The Bulldogs are 213th in the nation at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 fewer than the 33.4 their opponents average.

Okku Federiko leads the team with 4.8 rebounds per game (681st in college basketball).

UIC ranks 198th in college basketball with 97.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 57th in college basketball defensively with 89.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs' 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 157th in college basketball, and the 97.5 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 252nd in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!