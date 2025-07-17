UFC 318 Expert Picks: Alexander Volkanovski Predicts Holloway vs. Poirier 3

UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 will be historic one way or the other.

The card is set for Saturday, July 19th at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The main event is a lightweight bout between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, their third meeting and Poirier's retirement match.

Poirier beat Holloway by triangle armbar at UFC 143 in February 2012 and then again by unanimous decision at UFC 236 in April 2019.

What's in store for their third meeting?

Minty Bets is joined by UFC featherweight Alexander Volkanovski to break down the rematch and more ahead of UFC 318.

UFC 318 Expert Picks and Analysis

Holloway vs. Poirier 3 Betting Odds

The UFC betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook list Holloway as the favorite over Poirier.

Fighter To Win To Win by KO/TKO To Win By Points To Win By Submission Max Holloway -142 +400 +165 +2000 Dustin Poirier +112 +350 +370 +1200

Note: Odds are subject to change.

