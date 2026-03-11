UCSD vs Cal Poly College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big West Tournament

The No. 5 seed UCSD Tritons (22-10, 12-8 Big West) will play in the Big West tournament against the No. 8 seed Cal Poly Mustangs (14-18, 10-10 Big West), Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

UCSD vs. Cal Poly Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Arena: Lee's Family Forum

UCSD vs. Cal Poly Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCSD win (73.8%)

Take a look at some betting trends for UCSD (-5.5) versus Cal Poly on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 158.5 points for this game.

UCSD vs. Cal Poly: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCSD has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Cal Poly has covered 16 times in 30 games with a spread this year.

Cal Poly covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than UCSD covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (40%).

The Tritons have done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-6-0) than they have in home games (5-8-0).

Against the spread, the Mustangs have performed better at home (7-5-0) than away (9-7-0).

UCSD has beaten the spread eight times in 20 conference games.

Cal Poly's Big West record against the spread is 12-7-0.

UCSD vs. Cal Poly: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCSD has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (66.7%) in those games.

The Tritons have a win-loss record of 11-4 when favored by -215 or better by bookmakers this year.

Cal Poly is 9-16 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36% of those games).

The Mustangs have a 5-9 record (winning just 35.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCSD has a 68.3% chance of walking away with the win.

UCSD vs. Cal Poly Head-to-Head Comparison

UCSD is outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game with a +190 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.0 points per game (173rd in college basketball) and gives up 70.0 per outing (69th in college basketball).

UCSD's leading scorer, Leo Beath, is 644th in college basketball averaging 12.4 points per game.

Cal Poly's -92 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.5 points per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 85.4 per contest (361st in college basketball).

Hamad Mousa's 20.4 points per game leads Cal Poly and ranks 25th in the country.

The Tritons are 92nd in college basketball at 33.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 32.3 their opponents average.

Hudson Mayes paces the team with 5.7 rebounds per game (360th in college basketball play).

The 33.8 rebounds per game the Mustangs accumulate rank 85th in the country. Their opponents pull down 33.5.

Mousa's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Mustangs and rank 244th in college basketball.

UCSD averages 97.9 points per 100 possessions (175th in college basketball), while giving up 90.2 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball).

The Mustangs rank 222nd in college basketball averaging 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 293rd, allowing 99.2 points per 100 possessions.

