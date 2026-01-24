UConn vs Villanova College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The UConn Huskies (18-1, 8-0 Big East) will try to continue a 14-game winning streak when they host the Villanova Wildcats (15-4, 6-2 Big East) on January 24, 2026 at PeoplesBank Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Villanova Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Arena: PeoplesBank Arena

UConn vs. Villanova Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (72.5%)

Before you decide to wager on UConn-Villanova outing (in which UConn is a 10.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 135.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UConn vs. Villanova: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has covered six times in 19 chances against the spread this season.

Villanova has covered 12 times in 19 matchups with a spread this year.

UConn covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Villanova covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Huskies have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered two times in 10 games at home, and they've covered three times in six games on the road.

Against the spread, the Wildcats have had better results away (4-2-0) than at home (5-5-0).

UConn has beaten the spread three times in eight conference games.

Against the spread in Big East action, Villanova is 4-4-0 this season.

UConn vs. Villanova: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (92.9%) in those games.

The Huskies have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -709 or better.

Villanova has gone 3-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +480 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 87.6% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Villanova Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, UConn was 90th in the nation offensively (77.0 points scored per game) and 56th on defense (68.0 points allowed).

Last season, UConn was 111th in the nation in rebounds (33.1 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (25.9).

UConn was eighth-best in college basketball in assists (17.3 per game) last year.

UConn committed 10.0 turnovers per game last season and forced 9.8 per game, ranking 71st and 317th, respectively, in the nation.

Villanova ranked 167th in the nation last year with 74.0 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 60th with 68.2 points allowed per contest.

Villanova ranked 17th-best in the country by allowing only 27.7 rebounds per game. It ranked 239th in college basketball by averaging 30.9 rebounds per contest.

Last season Villanova ranked 268th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.4 per game.

Villanova ranked 12th-best in the country by committing only 9.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 331st in college basketball (9.6 per contest).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!