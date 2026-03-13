UConn vs Georgetown College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (28-4, 17-3 Big East) will meet the No. 11 seed Georgetown Hoyas (16-17, 6-14 Big East) in the Big East tournament Friday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Georgetown Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

UConn vs. Georgetown Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (79.8%)

Before placing a bet on Friday's UConn-Georgetown spread (UConn -13.5) or over/under (140.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

UConn vs. Georgetown: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has put together an 11-21-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgetown has covered 14 times in 33 games with a spread this year.

UConn (4-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 13.5 points or more this season (26.7%) than Georgetown (2-0) does as a 13.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Huskies have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered four times in 17 games at home, and they've covered five times in 11 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Hoyas have had better results away (8-4-0) than at home (4-13-0).

UConn is 8-13-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Georgetown has 12 wins against the spread in 22 Big East games this year.

UConn vs. Georgetown: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been victorious in 23, or 85.2%, of the 27 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Huskies have been victorious 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -1000 or better on the moneyline.

Georgetown has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (7-14).

The Hoyas have played as a moneyline underdog of +640 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 90.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Georgetown Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn averages 78.6 points per game (111th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per outing (13th in college basketball). It has a +425 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Solomon Ball ranks 398th in the nation with a team-leading 14.1 points per game.

Georgetown puts up 74.3 points per game (226th in college basketball) while allowing 73.1 per contest (153rd in college basketball). It has a +40 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Georgetown's leading scorer, KJ Lewis, is 310th in the nation, scoring 14.9 points per game.

The Huskies prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 5.5 boards. They are recording 33.3 rebounds per game (103rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.8 per outing.

Tarris Reed Jr. leads the Huskies with 8.2 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball action).

The Hoyas are 112th in college basketball at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 more than the 31.1 their opponents average.

Caleb Williams averages 5.2 rebounds per game (516th in college basketball) to lead the Hoyas.

UConn ranks 42nd in college basketball with 104.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 21st in college basketball defensively with 86.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hoyas rank 209th in college basketball averaging 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 170th, allowing 94.9 points per 100 possessions.

