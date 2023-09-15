UConn vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The UConn Huskies will take on the Florida International Panthers in college football action on Saturday.

UConn vs Florida International Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UConn: (-313) | Florida International: (+250)

UConn: (-313) | Florida International: (+250) Spread: UConn: -7.5 (102) | Florida International: +7.5 (-124)

UConn: -7.5 (102) | Florida International: +7.5 (-124) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UConn vs Florida International Betting Trends

UConn has one win against the spread this year.

Florida International has won twice against the spread this season.

Florida International has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

One of Florida International's two games has hit the over.

UConn vs Florida International Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (74.7%)

UConn vs Florida International Point Spread

UConn is favored by 7.5 points over Florida International. UConn is +102 to cover the spread, with Florida International being -124.

UConn vs Florida International Over/Under

An over/under of 43.5 has been set for UConn-Florida International on September 16, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

UConn vs Florida International Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for UConn vs. Florida International reveal UConn as the favorite (-313) and Florida International as the underdog (+250).

UConn vs. Florida International Points Insights

The average implied total for the Huskies last season was 33.9 points, 7.9 more points than their implied total of 26 points in Saturday's game.

Last season, UConn put up more than 26 points in four games.

The 37.3-point average implied total last season for the Panthers is 19.3 more points than the team's 18-point implied total in this matchup.

Florida International outscored its implied point total for this matchup (18) only once last year.

