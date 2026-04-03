Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 12:16 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Tigers vs Cardinals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (3-4) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-3)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Cardinals.TV

Tigers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-158) | STL: (+134)

DET: (-158) | STL: (+134) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+134) | STL: +1.5 (-162)

DET: -1.5 (+134) | STL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-1, 4.15 ERA vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 0-1, 13.50 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Dustin May (0-1, 13.50 ERA). Flaherty and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Flaherty has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. May has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cardinals failed to cover. The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog for one May start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (64.8%)

Tigers vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -158 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Cardinals Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cardinals. The Tigers are +134 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -162.

Tigers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Cardinals contest on April 4 has been set at 7.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has played as a favorite of -158 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in three of their seven games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 3-4-0 against the spread in their seven games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won four of the seven games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (57.1%).

St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Cardinals have played in seven games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-4-0).

The Cardinals have gone 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .538, fueled by four extra-base hits. He has a .346 batting average and an on-base percentage of .414.

He is 26th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.

McGonigle will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (six) this season while batting .300 with three extra-base hits. He's slugging .650 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 49th, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 19th.

Dingler has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .267 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Riley Greene has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.290/.345.

Greene has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Colt Keith has been key for Detroit with eight hits, an OBP of .417 plus a slugging percentage of .545.

Keith enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with four doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has accumulated a team-high .387 on-base percentage. He's batting .280 and slugging .440.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .259 with a home run and two walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He is 80th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jordan Walker is batting .217 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Nolan Gorman has collected five hits to pace his team.

Tigers vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/3/2026: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/21/2025: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2025: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/19/2025: 11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/1/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/30/2024: 11-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/7/2023: 12-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

12-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/6/2023: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/5/2023: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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