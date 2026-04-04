Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 4

Will Austin Riley or Ronald Acuna hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks

Austin Riley (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+350 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Ronald Acuna (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+360 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Eli White (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Carlos Santana (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jonah Heim (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Coby Mayo (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Leody Taveras (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Joey Bart (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Willi Castro (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Troy Johnston (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

Jorge Polanco (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Rafael Devers (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Matt Chapman (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Bo Bichette (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jared Young (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Heliot Ramos (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Marcus Semien (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Harrison Bader (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Luis Arraez (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Manny Machado (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Ramon Laureano (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jo Adell (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+320 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Mike Trout (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+390 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Yoan Moncada (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Zach Neto (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Oswald Peraza (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Houston Astros at Athletics

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+280 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+340 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+340 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+360 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Christian Walker (Astros): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+390 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jeremy Pena (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Brice Matthews (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Carlos Correa (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Cam Smith (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Joey Loperfido (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Max Muncy (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jake Meyers (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Christian Vázquez (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+370 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Salvador Pérez (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Maikel Garcia (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games David Hamilton (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Starling Marte (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Isaac Collins (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Austin Hays (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Reese McGuire (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+370 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Salvador Pérez (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Maikel Garcia (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Starling Marte (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Isaac Collins (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals