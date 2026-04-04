MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 4
Will Austin Riley or Ronald Acuna hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 4, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Austin Riley (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Ronald Acuna (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Eli White (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Carlos Santana (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jonah Heim (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
- Jorge Polanco (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jared Young (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Manny Machado (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jo Adell (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Mike Trout (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Zach Neto (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
Houston Astros at Athletics
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Christian Walker (Astros): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Joey Loperfido (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Starling Marte (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Nick Loftin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Austin Hays (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Reese McGuire (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Starling Marte (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Nick Loftin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +162 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Brady House (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Curtis Mead (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jorbit Vivas (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Drew Millas (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)