UConn vs DePaul Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

Big East action on Wednesday will see the the No. 25 UConn Huskies (14-6, 6-3 Big East) host the DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-9 Big East) at XL Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Arena: XL Center

UConn vs. DePaul Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (91.3%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for UConn (-14.5) versus DePaul on Wednesday. The total is set at 143.5 points for this game.

UConn vs. DePaul: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled a 9-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

DePaul has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Huskies own an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as they do in away games.

Against the spread, the Blue Demons have performed better at home (7-7-0) than on the road (1-6-0).

UConn has won twice against the spread in conference games this season.

DePaul has won twice against the spread in Big East play this year.

UConn vs. DePaul: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has come away with seven wins in the 11 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Huskies this season with a -1695 moneyline set for this game.

DePaul has gone 1-10 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 9.1% of those games).

The Blue Demons have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +890 or longer.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 94.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. DePaul Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn is outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game with a +229 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.4 points per game (51st in college basketball) and gives up 69.0 per contest (101st in college basketball).

Alex Karaban's team-leading 15.4 points per game ranks 213th in college basketball.

DePaul puts up 75.3 points per game (167th in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per outing (261st in college basketball). It has a +21 scoring differential.

Jacob Meyer leads DePaul, averaging 12.6 points per game (566th in college basketball).

The Huskies win the rebound battle by 6.0 boards on average. They collect 31.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 231st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 25.7 per outing.

Tarris Reed, Jr. is 166th in college basketball action with 7.0 rebounds per game to lead the Huskies.

The 32.9 rebounds per game the Blue Demons accumulate rank 151st in college basketball, 1.6 more than the 31.3 their opponents record.

N.J. Benson leads the team with 5.9 rebounds per game (343rd in college basketball).

UConn ranks third in college basketball by averaging 108.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 209th in college basketball, allowing 93.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Blue Demons' 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 168th in college basketball, and the 95.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 258th in college basketball.

