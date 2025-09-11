UConn vs Delaware Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The UConn Huskies will face the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens in college football action on Saturday.

UConn vs Delaware Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UConn: (-350) | Delaware: (+275)

UConn: (-350) | Delaware: (+275) Spread: UConn: -10.5 (-102) | Delaware: +10.5 (-120)

UConn: -10.5 (-102) | Delaware: +10.5 (-120) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UConn vs Delaware Betting Trends

UConn has covered the spread in every game this year.

UConn has covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of two UConn games have gone over the point total this year.

Delaware is winless against the spread this season.

Delaware is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season.

Not one of Delaware's two games has hit the over in 2025.

UConn vs Delaware Point Spread

UConn is favored by 10.5 points (-102 to cover) in this matchup. Delaware, the underdog, is -120.

UConn vs Delaware Over/Under

UConn versus Delaware, on Sept. 13, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

UConn vs Delaware Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Delaware-UConn, Delaware is the underdog at +275, and UConn is -350.

UConn vs. Delaware Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UConn 39.5 39 20.0 66 54.5 2 Delaware 21.0 102 24.0 85 52.5 2

UConn vs. Delaware Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Stadium: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

