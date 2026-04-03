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MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 3

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Miles Mikolas record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals

  • Miles Mikolas (Nationals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -186, Under +138) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Miami Marlins at New York Yankees

  • Eury Pérez (Marlins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

  • Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

  • Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers

  • Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox

  • Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cincinnati Reds at Texas Rangers

  • Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

  • Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

  • Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians

  • Joey Cantillo (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Cade Horton (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Houston Astros at Athletics

  • Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Cristian Javier (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance

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