Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 3

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Miles Mikolas record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals

Miles Mikolas (Nationals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -186, Under +138) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -186, Under +138) | 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Miami Marlins at New York Yankees

Eury Pérez (Marlins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers

Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox

Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks

Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cincinnati Reds at Texas Rangers

Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians

Joey Cantillo (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Cade Horton (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Houston Astros at Athletics