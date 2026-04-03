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NHL

Islanders vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Islanders vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

The NHL slate on Friday includes the New York Islanders facing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

  • New York Islanders (42-29-5) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (37-26-12)
  • Date: Friday, April 3, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Islanders vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-146)Flyers (+122)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Islanders win (55.2%)

Islanders vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Islanders are +172 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -215.

Islanders vs Flyers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Flyers on April 3, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Islanders vs Flyers Moneyline

  • New York is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +122 underdog on the road.

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