Orioles vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Orioles vs Pirates Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (3-3) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-3)

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 4:12 p.m. ET

4:12 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MASN

Orioles vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-120) | PIT: (+102)

BAL: (-120) | PIT: (+102) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156)

BAL: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (0-1, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller. Bradish and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Bradish's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Keller has started only one game with a set spread, which the Pirates failed to cover. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for one Keller start this season -- they lost.

Orioles vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (50.3%)

Orioles vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.

Orioles vs Pirates Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Pirates. The Orioles are +130 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -156.

Orioles vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Orioles-Pirates on April 3, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in three of the five contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Baltimore has won two of four games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in three of their six games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 2-4-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 1-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers six times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in three of those games (3-3-0).

The Pirates have a 3-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .417. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Ward has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, three walks and four RBIs.

Dylan Beavers has a double and a home run. He's batting .286 and slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Pete Alonso has seven hits and is batting .304 this season.

Alonso heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Colton Cowser is batting .333 with a .400 OBP and one RBI for Baltimore this season.

Cowser heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has put up an on-base percentage of .522, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .421 and slugging .737.

He ranks 10th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

O'Hearn heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads his team with six hits. He has a batting average of .333 while slugging .889 with an on-base percentage of .455.

He is currently 33rd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Oneil Cruz is hitting .304 with three home runs and a walk.

Nick Gonzales' .407 slugging percentage leads his team.

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