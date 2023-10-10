Tyreek Hill Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill will be up against the sixth-ranked pass defense of the Carolina Panthers (185 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Hill's next game versus the Panthers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Hill vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.76

15.76 Projected Receiving Yards: 103.16

103.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.84

Hill Fantasy Performance

Hill is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (10th overall), piling up 96.5 fantasy points (19.3 per game).

In his last three games, Hill has compiled 396 yards and two scores on 20 catches (25 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 53 fantasy points (17.7 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Hill's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he put up 33.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Tyreek Hill's matchup versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 7.2 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 58 yards on the day.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Panthers have allowed a TD catch by five players this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

