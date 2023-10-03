Tyreek Hill Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will play the New York Giants, who have the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league (207.8 yards allowed per game).

For more details on Hill, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Giants.

Hill vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.81

15.81 Projected Receiving Yards: 101.40

101.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.82

Projections provided by numberFire

Hill Fantasy Performance

Hill has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 72.4 fantasy points (18.1 per game) rank him second at the WR position and 17th overall.

During his last three games Hill has been targeted 25 times, with 17 receptions for 255 yards and two TDs, leading to 38.9 fantasy points (13.0 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Hill's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup in which he posted 33.5 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy perspective, Tyreek Hill let down his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills last week, when he mustered only 7.2 fantasy points (1 reception, 14 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this season.

New York has given up two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Giants have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

New York has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Giants have given up a TD reception by four players this year.

New York has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD versus New York this year.

The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

