Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be up against the 14th-ranked pass defense of the New York Jets (207.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Is Hill a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Jets? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Tyreek Hill Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Game Date: September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.77

71.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Hill Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Hill is currently the 23rd-ranked player in fantasy (92nd overall), with 25.8 total fantasy points (8.6 per game).

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Hill posted 10.9 fantasy points, recording five receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards and one TD.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

New York has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of Five players have caught a touchdown pass against the Jets this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus New York this year.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jets this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD versus New York this year.

The Jets have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

